Oath taking ceremony of reorganization of volunteers Tiger Force held

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The reorganization of the Volunteers Tiger Force of Adenzai was completed to ensure that the district administration could avail their voluntary services in the area, followed by an oath taking ceremony held here on Friday.

In this connection, Deputy Coordinator of the sub-division and all Union Councils Captains and Vice-Captains took oath in the office of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower. AC Adenzai Dir Lower took oath from the captains and vice captains volunteers and hoped that the tiger force of the eight Union Councils for COVID 19 would assist the district administration when required.

Assistant Commissioner Adenzai further explained that the volunteers would inform the district administration for a suitable action about any irregularities and illegal steps they pointed out instead of taking action on their own.

In addition, failure to comply with established rules and regulations may result in termination of responsibility from the said volunteers. Haji Awal Khan appointed sub-divisional coordinator Adenzai, Murad-ur-Rehman (vice coordinator), Imtiaz Khan, Abdul Aziz, Ahsan, Javaid, Najeeb Khan, Said Qaisar Ali Shah, liaqat Ali Shah, Riaz Muhammad, Haidar Ali, Sohail Khan, Ajmal Khan, Arshad Yousafzai, Noor Hassan Inam Khan, Bakhtavar Jan and Shah Masood have appointed captain and vice-captain of the eight Union Councils of sub-division Adenzai.