Oath-taking ceremony of ROs, AROs held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The oath-taking ceremony of returning officers and assistant returning officers of the General Elections 2024 was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The oath-taking ceremony of returning officers and assistant returning officers of the General Elections 2024 was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office.

District Election Commissioner Bahawalpur Muhammad Qayyum was present at the oath-taking ceremony.

As many as 15 returning officers and 30 assistant returning officers of Bahawalpur district took oath at the ceremony.