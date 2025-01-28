Open Menu

Oath Taking Ceremony Of SHC Additional Judges On Jan 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Oath taking ceremony of SHC Additional Judges on Jan 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Oath taking ceremony of newly appointed Additional Judges of High Court of Sindh will be held on January 29, at 10:30 a.m. in front of Committee Room of SHC in High Court Building.

Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui will administer the oath to the newly appointed additional judges.

Miran Muhammad Shah, Ms. Tasneem Sultana, Riazat Ali Sahar, Muhammad Hasan Akber, Khalid Hussain Shahani, Abdul Hamid Bhurgari, Syed Fiaz ul Hassan Shah, Jan Ali Junejo, Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro, Ali Haider ‘Ada’, Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi and Muhammad Jaffer Raza are among the newly appointed additional judges of the SHC.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

2 hours ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

2 hours ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

3 hours ago
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

3 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

3 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan