Oath Taking Ceremony Of SHC Additional Judges On Jan 29
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Oath taking ceremony of newly appointed Additional Judges of High Court of Sindh will be held on January 29, at 10:30 a.m. in front of Committee Room of SHC in High Court Building.
Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui will administer the oath to the newly appointed additional judges.
Miran Muhammad Shah, Ms. Tasneem Sultana, Riazat Ali Sahar, Muhammad Hasan Akber, Khalid Hussain Shahani, Abdul Hamid Bhurgari, Syed Fiaz ul Hassan Shah, Jan Ali Junejo, Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro, Ali Haider ‘Ada’, Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi and Muhammad Jaffer Raza are among the newly appointed additional judges of the SHC.
