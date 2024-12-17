Oath Taking Ceremony Of SMIU Teachers Association Held
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The oath-taking ceremony of Sindh Madressstul islam University Teachers Association was held here at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the university on Tuesday.
Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dean of SMIU, administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of SMIU’s officers association.
Addressing on the occasion, Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sharai said that due to the rich legacy of Sindh Madressatul Islam he always thinks and works to upheld its historic character, its sanctity, and its name over here at SMIU and also on other forums outside the varsity.
He said SMIU have a huge responsibility to serve the university with dedication and represent it at any forum as its best ambassadors.
Dr. Mujeeb said heads of universities must change their thinking that only they can run universities without support of employees, instead of such logic they must accept potential existence of other employees like, teachers, officers and rest employees and honour them, make sure their participation in major activities or decisions.
Asif Hussain Samo, President of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Teachers Association also spoke on the occasion.
The representatives of officers of University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, Dow University, Karachi, NED University, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Liaquat University of Health Sciences and other public sector universities, Deans of SMIU Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, heads of different academic and administrative departments, faculty and officers attended the event.
