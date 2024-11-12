KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) An oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Sindh Madressatul islam University Teachers’ Association (SMUTA) for the year 2024-25 was held at SMIU on Tuesday.

The election commissioner administered the oath to the elected six office bearers including President Asif Hussain Samo, Vice President Quratulain Nazeer Ahmed, General Secretary Wafa Mansoor Buriro, joint Secretary Syed Azeem Inam, Finance Secretary Inayatullah Magsi and press secretary Syeda Wajiha Naim.

Later on, president SMUTA Asif Hussain Samo shared his enthusiasm for a new journey and responsibilities ahead. The event concluded with a renewed pledge by SMUTA members to work collectively towards a progressive academic future for Sindh Madressatul Islam University, reaffirming their commitment to educational excellence and faculty empowerment.