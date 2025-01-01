Oath taking ceremony of SUJ (Dastoor) held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem emphasized the vital role of journalism in national progress and development, describing it as the fourth pillar of the state.

He stated that the significance of journalism in society cannot be denied, as journalists serve as the sensory organs of the community, identifying issues that pave the way for institutional solutions, thereby steering society in the right direction.

He expressed these views while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the Sargodha Union of Journalists (SUJ)(Dastoor).

He commended local journalists for their collaborative efforts with the administration and their promotion of positive practices, hoping this cooperation would continue in the future.

Speaking at the event, Director of Solid Waste Management Company and former MPA Abdul Razzaq Dhillon, along with the City President of PML-N and former MPA Dr.

Liaquat Ali Khan, lauded the journalists of Sargodha for upholding high journalistic standards and fostering innovative traditions in the field. They assured attendees that any issues raised by journalists would be addressed on a priority basis.

Earlier, Union President Zulfiqar Ali Hashmi delivered the welcome address, highlighting the organization’s objectives and extending gratitude to the distinguished guests and participants.

The ceremony was skillfully moderated by General Secretary Syed Ashar Naveed Ashar.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem administered the oath to the newly elected officials and congratulated them on their responsibilities. The event concluded with a luncheon in honor of the guests.