Oath Taking Ceremony Of The Chakdara Press Club Held

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:21 PM

Oath taking ceremony of the Chakdara Press Club held

He newly elected office-bearers of the Chakdara Press Club with MNA Mehboob Shah took the oath from the cabinet members in a swearing-in ceremony here on Saturday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) The newly elected office-bearers of the Chakdara Press Club with MNA Mehboob Shah took the oath from the cabinet members in a swearing-in ceremony here on Saturday.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Mehboob Shah, MPA Humayun Khan and Sher Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai, Khurshid Ali Khan, local leader of the PPP Hussain Shah Khan, Awami National Party Central Vice President Javed Iqbal, General Secretary Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan Khawaja Faiz-ul-Ghafoor, President of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Chakdara, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and others were present.

Presenting a letter of thanks, President Shah Faisal Afghani underlined the role of the Chakdara Press Club in the war against terror. He said the members of the press club despite law and order situation in the past have played their key role in highlighting the true picture of the areas.

He also demanded a grant of Rs. 3 million for the needs of Press Club Chakdara, intended to provide more welfare activities for the members. He assured that like in the past the members of the Chakdara Press Club would continue their hard work for highlighting the ongoing development and other activities to the rest of the country.

Congratulating the delegates, Mehboob Shah elaborated on the development work and said that during his tenure he had approved a project to supply gas at a cost of Rs. 1.14 billion.

In addition, he also succeeded in setting up the Nadra Office for ensuring facilities to the people of the areas. MNA Mehboobn Shah also announced a grant of Rs. 1 million for the Chakdara Press Club.

Humayun Khan MPA said that he would try to give priority to Adenzai Tehsil over other areas as it is the gateway and central hub of the district. He said that a big hospital would be established at the divisional level.

He said that plans have been brought in the field of tourism which are being worked on in different places. He said that he seeks the cooperation of the people. He also announced a grant of Rs. 0.25 million for the Press Club. He also promised a grant of Rs 2 million for Chakdara Bar.

Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan in his concluding remarks lauded the role of the members of the Chakdara Press Club and expressed the hope that they could continue in future as well. Later a joint dua was also offered for unity and security of the country.

