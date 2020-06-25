UrduPoint.com
Oath Taking Ceremony Of Tiger Force Volunteers Held In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

Oath taking ceremony of Tiger Force volunteers held in Rawalpindi

Oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Corona Relief Tiger Force of Rawalpindi city was held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Corona Relief Tiger Force of Rawalpindi city was held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Member National Assembly of Pakistan, Sadaqat Abbasi were chief guest while Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Assistant Commissioner (City), Qazi Ahmed Sohaib, Coordinator Social Media Corona Corona Force (Rawalpindi), Shams Ud din Abbasi and other official concerned were also present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, Sadaqat Abbasi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has initiated the Tiger Force of volunteers across the country to tackle the deadly coronavirus, who will assist the administration by distributing ration; collecting data, extending their assistance in health facilities, identification of poor people, quarantine management and awareness activities.

He appreciated the role of Tiger force adding that now it is the responsibility of the members to accomplish the mission of Prime Minister, Imran Khan in more efficient manners by implementing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and accelerate the awareness among people about COVID-19 in their respective areas to protect lives of people without any discrimination.

He further said that the tiger force volunteers were contributing great humanity services without any greed, whole nation salute them.

At the end, the Sadaqat Ali Abbasi administered oath to the workers of the Tiger Force.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique and other also spoke on the occasion.

