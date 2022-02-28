UrduPoint.com

Oath Taking Of 8th Short Course Of Rescuers Held At Emergency Services Academy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 07:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The oath-taking ceremony of eighth short course for 184 cadets of Punjab and KPK rescue drivers was held at Emergency Services Academy here on Monday.

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) director general Dr Rizwan Naseer took oath from 184 Rescuers of different districts of Punjab and KPK, who completed the short course successfully.

Senior officers from rescue headquarters, emergency services academy, and a large number of rescuers attended the ceremony.

The rescuers were trained on road safety, emergency vehicle driving, motorbike driving, and community action for disaster response during twelve weeks training programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated rescue drivers and auto electricians on their successful completion of professional training and becoming part of Rescue family as well. He said that Punjab Emergency Services Department had rescued over 10.

4 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004.

The Punjab government through Rescue Service was providing technical assistance to other provinces for the establishment/replication of this life-saving model of the Emergency Service, he said and added now, the emergency services were being provided to citizens of other provinces.

He said Emergency Services Academy had trained over 22,000 Rescuers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Baluchistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi since 2006. The Emergency Services Academy had become a platform for providing professional training to rescuers of all provinces of Pakistan and even South Asian Countries could get benefit from this training facilities.

The DG emphasized that Rescue divers should be careful and ensure safe emergencydriving and use of masks while managing COVID patients.

