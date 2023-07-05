Open Menu

Oath Taking Of District Councils' Member And Polls For Chairmen Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The oath-taking ceremony of 35 district councils of Balochistan excluding Quetta and polls for chairmen and vice chairmen will be held on July 6, 2023, said the election commission Balochistan on Wednesday.

A handout issued by the ECP Balochistan chapter said on Wednesday that preparation for oath-taking and election were finalized.

"An oath-taking ceremony of the elected members of the district councils will be organized, following which they will elect the chairmen and vice chairmen," a handout quoting the provincial head of the election commission Sharifullah said.

As many as 1266 members of the district councils will cast a vote for the slots of chairmen and vice chairmen.

The ECP has advised all members to bring along an original CNIC and a card issued by the ECP for the poll.

