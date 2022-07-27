UrduPoint.com

Oath Taking Of Pervaiz Elahi As Punjab CM At Aiwan-e-Sadr Tonight

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Oath taking of Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM at Aiwan-e-Sadr tonight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The oath-taking ceremony of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the office of Chief Minister of Punjab will be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here late at night.

President Dr Arif Alvi will administer the oath of office to Pervaiz Elahi at 0200 hours (July 27) as ruled by the Supreme Court, in case Punjab governor was "unable or unwilling" to do so.

Earlier, a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar struck down Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari's ruling on Punjab chief minister's election, declaring his "understanding and implementation" of Article 63A(1)(b) of the Constitution "incorrect and erroneous".

The verdict made PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz lose his status of the "trustee" chief minister and made his rival Parvez Elahi as Punjab's chief minister.

