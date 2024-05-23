Oath-taking of student council held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) An oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected members of the school Students Council was organised on Thursday for 2024-25 at Government Comprehensive Girls High School Hall.

The student council elections were held on May 16.

The chief guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Umar Farooq, District education Officer Secondary Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood took oath from the newly-elected members.

Deputy District Education Officer Secondary,Deputy District Education Officer Secondary Ghulam Murtaza, DEO Elementary Ahtisham Hamdani, DDEO Elementary Ilyas Bajwa and Principal

Robina Kausar were also present.