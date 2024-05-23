Oath-taking Of Student Council Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) An oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected members of the school Students Council was organised on Thursday for 2024-25 at Government Comprehensive Girls High School Hall.
The student council elections were held on May 16.
The chief guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Umar Farooq, District education Officer Secondary Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood took oath from the newly-elected members.
Deputy District Education Officer Secondary,Deputy District Education Officer Secondary Ghulam Murtaza, DEO Elementary Ahtisham Hamdani, DDEO Elementary Ilyas Bajwa and Principal
Robina Kausar were also present.
Recent Stories
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police in action against two stroke rickshaws, around 500 impounded5 minutes ago
-
Married woman abducted5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviewed heat wave preventive measures in Tando Adam5 minutes ago
-
CPO directs to complete work of safe city project speedily15 minutes ago
-
Swimming pools in Sargodha witness surge in visitors amid rising temperatures15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspect involved in leaking examination papers25 minutes ago
-
Three labourers hurt as roof collapse in Multan25 minutes ago
-
US, provincial govt launch $9 million initiative to combat Tuberculosis in Sindh25 minutes ago
-
Six including women, children die in Abbottabad accident25 minutes ago
-
40 govt schools councils of Daska administer oath35 minutes ago
-
Police Razakar arrested over kite-flying35 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues heatwave to continue for several districts of Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan35 minutes ago