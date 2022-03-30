Obaid Saleem Patel appointed Convener FPCCI body on urban development.

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciating his previous performance reposed confidence in Obaid Saleem Patel and appointed him as Convener FPCCI of Standing Committee on Urban Development for consecutive third term

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciating his previous performance reposed confidence in Obaid Saleem Patel and appointed him as Convener FPCCI of Standing Committee on Urban Development for consecutive third term.

Patel's efforts for the betterment of urban centres' for the benefit of the business community and national economy would continue, said the President FPCCI.

During his previous two terms as convener, the urban development committee organized various seminars attended by leading urban planners, bureaucrats and business community, presented thorough reports and recommendations for uplift of cities to relevant quarters and acted as bridge between the business community and government for the uplift of the same.

Obaid Saleem Patel was actively involved in the construction industry.