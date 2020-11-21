UrduPoint.com
Obama Exposed India's Ugly Face To World: APHC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Obama exposed India's ugly face to world: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), General Secretary All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, said former President of United States, Barack Obama, in his book has exposed India's ugly face to the world.

Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday that in a statement issued in Srinagar, Molvi Bashir Ahmed that Barack Obama in his book mentioned Indian extremism and its enmity against Pakistan.

He said, now the world should know that India, under the guise of so-called democracy and secularism, has been committing atrocities against minorities inside India and in the occupied territory.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said Indian Army is the only army in the world which has been involved in killing and looting due to unlimited powers given to it as revealed by the Amnesty International.

He said human rights organizations all over the world and Pakistan should raise their voice against the Indian attitude towards Amnesty International. When Amnesty International exposed serious human rights violations by India, it was forced to close its offices in India, he added.

The APHC General Secretary said Indian government was targeting the human rights organizations. The behavior of every Indian government has been the same with international and local organizations as they are not allowed to operate freely in India, which has always tried to hide its atrocities in the country and in IIOJK, he said.

He said India had used every brutal tactic to suppress Kashmiris' freedom movement but miserably failed in its nefarious designs. He added that even lethal weapons like pellet guns were being used against the peaceful protesters in IIOJK.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said, the present Modi-led Indian fascist government is in fact the follower of Hindutva ideology and a representative of the Hindu extremists. He urged the United Nations to take notice of the Indian brutalities on minorities in India and on innocent people in IIOJK.

Barack Obama in his book "A Promised Land" wrote that expressing hostility towards Pakistan was still the quickest route to national unity. He also wrote that violence, both public and private, remained an all-too-pervasive part of Indian life.

