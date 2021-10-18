Obedience of Holy Prophet (PBUH) key to success in this world, hereafter: President

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that obedience of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the key to success in this world and the hereafter.

"Allah Almighty sent you (PBUH) as Rehmatallil Alameen. Your (PBUH) obedience is the key to success in both the worlds. love with Hazoor (PBUH) is part of the faith of every Muslim", the President said in his message on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

President Alvi while congratulating the Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah on the happiest occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal said, "We should thank Allah Almighty, Who by sending Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) � the last prophet - blessed the mankind and bestowed us with the honor of being His (PBUH) Ummah." "Allah Almighty sent You (PBUH) towards the mankind as Basheer, Nazeer, Nabi, Ummi, Siraj-e-Muneer and Rehmatullil Alameen", he said.

The President said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) united the humans for oneness of Allah Almighty revealed to the mankind the secrets of welfare and success in the world and hereafter.

The President said that it is the characteristic of Holy Prophet (PBUH) alone which made the worst enemies as each other's well-wishers.

"You (PBUH) made the tribes, who were fighting for decades, part of the welfare state of Madina," he added.

The President said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) eliminated tribalism and established a society based on universal equality, brotherhood and justice and equity.

"Holy Prophet (PBUH) established an Ummah and nation without any prejudice of color, creed, family, language and country," he added.

The President said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) established such a welfare state where the rich and poor enjoyed equal rights He said the only solution of challenges presently faced by Ummah particularly chaos, disunity, oppression and injustice lies in learning from the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The President while lauding the efforts of the present government in turning Pakistan into a model welfare state on the patterns of Riasat-e-Madina, hoped that all resources will be utilized for this purpose.

"In order to know the true philosophy of islam, we need to learn from the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Ameen," he added.

The President prayed Allah Almighty for early realization of the dream of Riasat-e-Madina into reality.

