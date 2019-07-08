UrduPoint.com
Obese Man Noor Hassan Dies In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:02 PM

Obese man Noor Hassan dies in Lahore

One Noor Hassan, 330 kilogram obese man died in a private hospital in Lahore on Monday due to cardiac arrest

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) One Noor Hassan, 330 kilogram obese man died in a private hospital in Lahore on Monday due to cardiac arrest.Noor Hassan who was resident of Sadiqabad was taken to Lahore in a military helicopter on the directives of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in connection with his special medical treatment .He had undergone a successful operation at Shalimar hospital Lahore.

. The doctors said that the patient will reduce 100 kg in first six months while it will take two years for him to become completely healthy.

He was shifted to ICU after operation.On Monday morning a lady died in gyny ward of hospital during delivery and the family members held the doctor responsible for her death.

They subjected doctors and nurses to violence during agitation resulting into suspension of medical treatment to Noor Hussan. Due to agitation the doctors could not attend the patients and Noor Hassan breathed his lost due to suspension of treatment.

