Obese Sadiqabad man Noor Hassan dies in Shalamar Hospital  

Noorul Hassan died as his heart stopped working.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Noorul Hassan, a Sadiqabad-based 330kg man, suffering from extreme obesity, lost his life in Lahore’s Shalamar Hospital.

Family sources while confirming the sad news said that he had been in the ICU for ten days after his surgery.

The family of another female patient, who died during delivery, protested in the hospital after her death; following which the doctor and other medical staff ran away. There was nobody in the ICU for two hours.

According to Dr Muaz, Noorul Hassan died because of this agitation in the hospital.

Dr Muaz of Shalimar Hospital was treating Noor ul Hassan without any compensation.

They had done a successful surgery of the 55-year-old on June 28 after which he was said to be recovering.

Noor Hassan was shifted to Lahore from Sadiqabad in a military helicopter after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed a special medical treatment for him.

Noor Hassan had appealed the army chief to help him in Lahore travel after which, the top military official directed to shift the man to the hospital on air ambulance.

The doctors conducted a surgery on the 330 kilogram obese man Noor Hassan. According to doctors, 100 kg of Noor was to be reduced in first six months while it would have taken two years for him to become completely healthy.