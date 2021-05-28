UrduPoint.com
Obesity Becoming Dangerous In World: Gastroenterologists

Awareness about obesity is needed as the number of obese people in the world is increasing at an alarming rate and 15 per cent of the world's population is facing this threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Awareness about obesity is needed as the number of obese people in the world is increasing at an alarming rate and 15 per cent of the world's population is facing this threat.

These views were expressed by President of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Dr Ghias Nabi Tayyab, and Vice President Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, while talking to the media at the Lahore General Hospital, here on Friday, on the occasion of the World Digestive Health Day.

They said that the common man should realise the negative effects of overweight and obesity on human health.

They said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than two billion people are obese in the world, adding that if the ratio remained the same, then the obese people would be more than 2.7 billion around the world in 2025.

They said that obesity was more prevalent in the country. "Women have higher rates of obesity than men," they said adding that 90 per cent of the major causes of obesity are lifestyle factors and 10 per cent are hereditary causes.

"Similarly, stress, sleep deprivation, irregular eating times and not exercising or walking is also a major cause of obesity," the experts said. They said that obesity can lead to diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, stroke and fat on the liver, while joint pain, difficulty in breathing and cancer of large intestine, liver and breast cancer can also be a result of obesity.

They said that the WHO has always drawn attention to this important issue, while the World Gastroenterology Organisation, which consists of more than 100 digestive societies, also celebrates May 29 every year as the World Digestive Day to raise awareness about diseases, and this year the theme of the Day is "Obesity: It is a spreading disease".

Prof. Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab and Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor added that in today's world humans should be careful in eating and drinking. They said that balanced diet, reduced salt intake and saying goodbye to laziness can be helpful in controlling the obesity. They said that unnecessary medication, poultry foods and spicy foods should be avoided.

"Fresh fruits, salad leaves and vegetables are good for avoiding obesity," they said.

They said that one should get 6 to 8 hours of sleep daily and also stop using unapproved methods to reduce obesity. "For the purpose, we should consult a doctor and a proper nutritionist," they suggested. All aspects of health must be taken into consideration and this is the main message of the World Digestive Day, they added.

