UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obesity May Alter Immune System Response To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Obesity may alter immune system response to COVID-19

In a new study on obesity scientists have found that obesity may cause a hyperactive immune system response to the Covid-19 infection which makes it difficult to fight the virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :In a new study on obesity scientists have found that obesity may cause a hyperactive immune system response to the Covid-19 infection which makes it difficult to fight the virus.

According to the study published in the journal 'Endocrinology', obesity not only leads to problems like heart disease and diabetes but also influences the immune system in many ways.

Obesity causes chronic, low-grade activation of some parts of the immune system.

When someone with this pre-existing condition is faced with an infection, it could lead to hyper-activation of the immune system but in a detrimental way that does not fight the infection, Medical Daily reported .

"The Covid-19 pandemic has made us aware of the complex interactions of obesity with infectious diseases and the gaps in our understanding of how chronic health conditions affect our immune responses to acute infection," said study author Durga Singer from the University of Michigan in the US.

Recent evidence has highlighted how one part of the immune system, the macrophage, may be a culprit in driving severe Covid-19 disease.

"Our manuscript focuses on what is already known about the interaction of obesity, macrophages and other infections like influenza," Singer added.

"These findings highlight the importance of understanding how obesity might interact with new drugs or vaccines developed for Covid-19." In this review, the authors described the impact of obesity on the immune system.

They discuss the irregular immune responses caused by obesity that drive organ injury in severe Covid-19 infection and impair a person's ability to fight the virus.

"We consider that obesity-driven dysregulation of innate immune responses may drive organ injury in the development of severe Covid-19 and impair viral clearance," the study authors wrote.

Related Topics

Drugs Lead May Influenza From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 2,500-cubic-metre ..

2 hours ago

Brazil Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus Strain ..

5 minutes ago

New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Da ..

59 minutes ago

Dr. Khakwani appointed as head NMU gynae deptt

59 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Suspects in Journalist Rahmat ..

59 minutes ago

UK Hits New Daily High With 55,892 Coronavirus Cas ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.