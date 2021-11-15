UrduPoint.com

Obesity May Raise Gum Disease Risk

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Obesity may raise gum disease risk

Chronic inflammation caused by obesity may trigger the development of cells that break down bone tissue, including the bone that holds teeth in place, finds a new research

Chronic inflammation caused by obesity may trigger the development of cells that break down bone tissue, including the bone that holds teeth in place, finds a new research.

The study, completed in an animal model, found that excessive inflammation resulting from obesity raises the number of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC), a group of immune cells that increase during illness to regulate immune function, Medical Daily reported.

MDSCs, which originate in the bone marrow, develop into a range of different cell types, including osteoclasts (a cell that breaks down bone tissue).

"This research promotes the concept that MDSC expansion during obesity to become osteoclasts during periodontitis is tied to increased alveolar bone destruction," said researcher K.H. Kwack from the University at Buffalo.

"Taken together, this data supports the view that obesity raises the risk of periodontal bone loss," Kwack added.

Bone loss is a major symptom of gum disease and may ultimately lead to tooth loss.

Also known as periodontal disease, gum disease affects more than 47 per cent of adults 30 years and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the study, published in the Journal of Dental Research, the team examined two groups of mice fed vastly different diets over 16 weeks one group, a low-fat diet that derived 10 per cent of energy from fat, the other group a high-fat diet that drew 45 per cent of energy from fat.

The investigation found that the high-fat diet group experienced obesity, more inflammation and a greater increase of MDSCs in the bone marrow and spleen compared to the low-fat diet group.

The high-fat diet group also developed a significantly larger number of osteoclasts and lost more alveolar bone (the bone that holds teeth in place).

Also, the expression of 27 genes tied to osteoclast formation were significantly elevated in the group fed a high-fat diet.

More Stories From Pakistan

