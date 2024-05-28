Open Menu

Obesity, Painkiller Usage May Increase Risk Of Stroke: Study

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A recent research revealed that excessive use of painkillers and obesity may be major risk factors for the rise in stroke cases among young individuals.

Research published in the journal Morbidity and Mortality, highlighted the critical need to recognize and address risk factors and symptoms for effective prevention and management.

According to the study, the incidence of stroke among people in the 18 to 44 age group increased by 14.6% between 2011 and 2022.

Those aged 45 to 64 saw a 15.7% rise, while the overall rate of stroke cases across all age groups increased by 7.8% during this period.

Obesity rates in the United States surged between 1999 and 2018, rising from 27.

5% to 43% among men and from 27.5% to 41.9% among women.

The highest obesity rate was found among individuals aged 40 to 59, at 44.8%. Additionally, hospitalization rates for stroke among people under 45 increased between 2006 and 2015.

Researchers emphasized the importance of understanding these causes to prevent the spread of stroke and provide optimal treatment for patients.

Stroke remains a leading cause of death globally, and prompt treatment is crucial as delays significantly increase the risk of death.

Recognizing and addressing risk factors and symptoms is essential for effective prevention and management.

