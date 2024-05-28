Obesity, Painkiller Usage May Increase Risk Of Stroke: Study
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A recent research revealed that excessive use of painkillers and obesity may be major risk factors for the rise in stroke cases among young individuals.
Research published in the journal Morbidity and Mortality, highlighted the critical need to recognize and address risk factors and symptoms for effective prevention and management.
According to the study, the incidence of stroke among people in the 18 to 44 age group increased by 14.6% between 2011 and 2022.
Those aged 45 to 64 saw a 15.7% rise, while the overall rate of stroke cases across all age groups increased by 7.8% during this period.
Obesity rates in the United States surged between 1999 and 2018, rising from 27.
5% to 43% among men and from 27.5% to 41.9% among women.
The highest obesity rate was found among individuals aged 40 to 59, at 44.8%. Additionally, hospitalization rates for stroke among people under 45 increased between 2006 and 2015.
Researchers emphasized the importance of understanding these causes to prevent the spread of stroke and provide optimal treatment for patients.
Stroke remains a leading cause of death globally, and prompt treatment is crucial as delays significantly increase the risk of death.
Recognizing and addressing risk factors and symptoms is essential for effective prevention and management.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain likely at isolated places:PMD19 minutes ago
-
Rally marks Yom-e-Takbeer in Hyderabad19 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s GCM passes resolution19 minutes ago
-
Aleem hold meeting with Tajikistan’s ministers to discuss various matters29 minutes ago
-
RSO Dera organizes sports competitions on ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’29 minutes ago
-
Heatwave likely to grip Karachi division from May 2939 minutes ago
-
APPSMA celebrates Yom-e-Takbeer49 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt gives nod to SBKWU to announce result of teachers hiring49 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal in Balochistan59 minutes ago
-
Police raid gambling den, arrest 16 gamblers in Pindigheb59 minutes ago
-
Ecotourism flourishes in Kalam following increase of temperature in KP, Punjab59 minutes ago
-
DG Hajj highlights measures to facilitate pilgrims in Saudi Arabia1 hour ago