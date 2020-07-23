Objectionable contents to be removed from youtube: Dr.Arsalan

(@FahadShabbir)

Supreme Court taking notice of objectionable and hatred content on social media ordered Pakistan Tele communication Authority (PTA) to take a strict action to regulate the social media companies, said Prime Minister's Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Supreme Court taking notice of objectionable and hatred content on social media ordered Pakistan Tele communication Authority (PTA) to take a strict action to regulate the social media companies, said Prime Minister's Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid on Thursday.

Talking to a private news channel he stated the Supreme Court verdict was misquoted by those segments, who never attend any hearing of the apex court and spread news without investigation.

Courts did not step into I.T field but raised questions over social media content which were absolutely not appropriate as per our country's law,he mentioned.

Youtube was not going to be banned but the offensive material on every social media platform would be removed by regulating the contents, as hatred speeches and objectionable videos spread chaos and panic among viewers, he stated.

PTA negotiated with youtube companies to resolve the issues as per Pakistan Acts over digital media, he told.

PTA is functioning liberally in routine consulting with youtube Company," he mentioned.

In replying to a query he said any youtube could not post unregulated items on this platform of social media.