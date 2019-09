(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Tounsa police on Wednesday seized pamphlets inscribed with statements of sectarianism.

Sub inspector Saif Ullah Arshad said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons.

Further investigation was underway.