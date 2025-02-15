Objective behind 26th amendment was to strengthen judicial independence: Barrister Aqeel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik said on Saturday that the objective behind the 26th Amendment was to strengthen judicial independence through transparent appointments.

"The removal of suo motu power is intended to prevent judicial overreach and regulate the same while increased parliamentary oversight ensures a balanced approach to such appointments, as is the case in democracies the world over", he said in a statement in reaction to an article of PTI leader Raoof Hasan carried by a section of media.

The adviser to the PM said that the amendment also introduced the fundamental right to a clean environment and promoting economic justice. These reforms, he maintained, were designed to bolster democratic institutions and benefit citizens, reflecting the Government's commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and justice.

Rebutting Raoof Hasan's remarks he said the claims of judicial compromise and political entanglement were unfounded as the amendment’s goal was to foster institutional harmony and uphold democratic principles. Moreover, the Government has strengthened Pakistan’s international relationships evidenced by deeper engagement with Gulf countries and further demonstrated by Turkish PM visit earlier this week, Barrister Aqeel said.

The IMF has satisfactory observations on the program as inflation has reduced to a record level and highest level of remittances witnessed in the one year. Overall, he said large-scale Federal and provincial level programs were being designed, financed and implemented in health, education, infrastructure, climate change and beyond which was proof that citizens have reposed trust in the Government.