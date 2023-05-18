Objective communication must for trust in families to tackle rising challenges: Speakers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The speakers at a seminar on 'Demographic Trends and Families in Pakistan' have said the new age had increased the demand for objective communication among family members to tackle the challenges of disintegration and individualism that took over the conventionally common lifestyle.

The seminar was organized by Devcom-Pakistan and ICLC, in collaboration with the Women Development Centre (WDC G-7/1) of the Ministry of Human Rights on Thursday to mark the United Nations International Day of Families. Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed was the guest of honour while other guest speakers included WDC head Ismat Afridi, ICLC founder Sibtain Raza Lodhi, educationist Noshaba Shaukat, Hina Sadozai and Tahira Naimat, said a news release.

The speakers believed that dependence on new-age tools and gadgets has increased engagement and information consumption which was unnecessary most of the time.

Addressing the event, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said: "We have touched the red line of 250 million population. Lack of resources and economic opportunities has created frustration and disintegration in the families. One key factor is the new gadgets that have taken the common space of families. The lack of convergence of conventional and new thoughts is another challenge that has differently framed society. To combat the increasing disintegration of families, we need to promote emotional intelligence-based communication, active listening, and tolerance to new approaches and conflicting ideas." He said that more than 37 percent of women were unmarried for one or the other reason. Internal and external migration for employment had also caused disintegration, whereas joint family businesses could have helped around their vicinity.

Meanwhile, elders and parents need to learn adherence to the aspirations of the young, Munir stressed, adding they need to become role models in setting up morals and values.

"Only active brainstorming with young people helps them understand the pros and cons of any single matter. Let them make decisions and stand by them if their decisions go wrong. They have the ability to learn from their unwise decisions," he advised.

While advising the youth, Munir said their parents and elders were their best friends, mentors and well-wishers that no one else can be. "Your subtle and elusive communication will bridge the gap of trust with you and them. They have solutions to all your problems and challenges. Take them on board. Others will take advantage of the situation," he added.

Ismat Afridi said women had been playing their role as the backbone of families and society. But, unfortunately, their education, health and economic empowerment were compromised. They were also not taken into the decision-making process. "Gradually with the changing times, the role and responsibilities have been changed. We need to understand the contemporary challenges," she said.

Hina Sadozai urged the youth to refine their thoughts, improve objective communication and handle situations with emotional intelligence.

Sibtain Raza Lodhi said Lions Clubs had promoted the integration of society through multifaceted activities. On many occasions, families were engaged in a variety of initiatives.

Noshaba Shaukat urged a systematic approach to grooming the young generation based on morals and values.