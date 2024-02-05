'Objective of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' is to highlight sacrifices of Kashmiris' ; CEO Water Corporation

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Water Corporation Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and COO Engineer Asadullah Khan Monday said the objective of observing 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' was to highlight sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris in their struggle for getting self determination.
In their message on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', Water Corporation officers strongly condemned Indian atrocities against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
They said, "February 05, is the day of renewal of pledge to support the struggle of Kashmiris for their freedom and self determination.
"
"The Kashmiris are not alone in the struggle for their freedom, but the entire Pakistani nation is standing with them."
They demanded of the world community and the United Nations to use their influence in getting freedom of the IIOJ&K.
They said efforts should be made to resolve Kashmir dispute on the basis of UN Security Council Resolutions as per the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
While paying tribute to thousands of Kashmiri martyrs, they said, "Sacrifices of the people of IIOJ&K will not go in vain and they days are not far when Kashmiris will get freedom from Indian subjugation."
