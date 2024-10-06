Objective Of PTI Protest To Derail Economy, Spread Anarchy: Tarar
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the objective of the so-called "Tehreek-e-Intishar" was to derail the country's economy and spread chaos and anarchy.
Talking to Media here, the minister said he wondered what were the objectives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest movement?
He said he was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Islamabad Police Constable Abdul Hameed Shah.
"Abdul Hameed Shah had left home to perform security duties and was martyred by the anarchist group," he added.
The anarchist movement cannot feel the grief of the family members on the martyrdom of Abdul Hameed Shah, he said.
The people of the PTI attacked the federal capital armed with weapons.
The minister said the PTI was not digesting the country's economic development, they wanted to derail the system.
Islamabad Police showed patience and performed the security duties in a friendly manner and did not allow any loss of life or property, he remarked.
He said that the PTI once again wanted dead bodies, but they were not given the opportunity.
Ali Amin Gandapur, he said invaded the federal government with government resources and weapons but he failed miserably in achieving his target.
He said that they wanted to defame the country.
Ataullah Tarar said that the country has a professional army chief and a strong leadership who cared about the country's interests.
Ali Amin Gandapur should spend the tax-payers money on the welfare of the people instead of wasting on protests and sit-ins.
