Objectives Behind Maulana's March Is Mere Grabbing Power: Ali Muhammad Khan

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:14 PM

Objectives behind Maulana's March is mere grabbing power: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the main objective behind organizing Azadi March by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was to grab power through unconstitutional means

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the main objective behind organizing Azadi March by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was to grab power through unconstitutional means.

The opposition parties were endeavoring to create inconvenience for the democratic government and halt accountability process against their bigwigs, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the politics of JUI-F chief had been rejected by people of his constituency during the general election 2018 and he should now wait for next general elections to come into power.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure as it was working for the betterment of the country and welfare of masses.

Replying to a question, he said the whole nation was united against fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was perpetrating bloodbath in the occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had valiantly exposed Modi's awful face at all international forums, he added.

