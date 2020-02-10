Obliged to decision of cabinet over IG Sindh matter: Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his party's stance over the matter of IG Sindh is very clear and he is obliged to the decision of cabinet

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his party's stance over the matter of IG Sindh is very clear and he is obliged to the decision of cabinet.Talking to media men after inaugurating 7-day long anti-polio campaign in Baldia Town, Murad Ali Shah said that increasing number of polio cases has become a challenge for us.In this 7-day log anti-polio campaign, 23, 00,000 children will be administered polio drops, he added.He said five polio cases have been reported in Sindh this year that is really sad.

Replying to a question Murad Ali Shah said that our stance upon the matter of IG Sindh is very clear and he is committed to the decision of cabinet.In the meeting of Council of Common Interest Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured him of changing IG Sindh during the meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI).He said he is oftenly met with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.Media wants that he should stop talking with governor Sindh adding you makes stories whatever you want but I will continue to aware governor about cabinet decisions, he went on to say.