Observance of human rights imperative for socio-economic development : Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the observance of human rights and civil liberties are imperative for the socio-economic development of the country.

In his message on 'International Human Rights Day', the CM reiterated that the protection of citizens' rights is a responsibility of the state.

It is satisfying that all citizens enjoy equal rights and the religion of islam has also stressed respecting human rights.

Every citizen enjoys equal rights and the international HR day provides an opportunity to commit to implementing the steps for protecting human rights, he said. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has also given an immortal message of giving respect to humanity and human rights of every citizen, he maintained.

The protection of human rights and supremacy of the constitution is a cornerstone of the policy agenda of the PTI- led government, concluded the CM.