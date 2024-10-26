Observance Of Kashmir Black Day In SZABIST University Campus Larkana
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Szabaist Larkana University Campus Larkana organized a group discussion between the Scholars of history on Saturday in university campus.
They said October 27 is a Black Day, a solemn remembrance of the events of 1947, when Indian troops first entered the Kashmir Valley, a day that is significant for those who view it as the start of ongoing conflicts in the region.
The scholars Kamran Nazakat and Dr. Jaleel Thebo said that this day is often observed by people in Pakistan, Kashmir, and their supporters to raise awareness about the Kashmir dispute and to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
The events associated with 'Black Day' aim to inform the global community about the Kashmiri cause and encourage support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict.
They said in discussion that "Kashmir, 90,000 square-miles a large region in northern South Asia bordering India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China, has been at the center of a conflict between India and Pakistan since their independence. This dispute is more than just about territory; it's about the identity and sovereignty of both nations, making it a highly sensitive issue.
They said over the decades, this disagreement has led to three wars persistent insurgency, and numerous crises.
Since India and Pakistan became nuclear powers in the late 1980s, their conflicts have avoided full-scale wars but have brought repeated tension, as seen in crises during 1990, 1999, 2001-2002, and 2008-2009. Nuclear deterrence has prevented direct wars, but it hasn't resolved the underlying issues.For now, the best hope may be managing the peace without escalation, even if a lasting solution remains out of reach.
Students of the University also raised various questions to the scholars about the Kashmir as to why India claims Kashmir to be its integral part? What was Kashmir special status? or what were Articles 370 and 35 (A) of the Indian Constitution?
Speakers told in the answers of the students that we are together for Kashmir freedom and therefore, discussed about the past present and future of the Kashmir.
Students participated in dialogue and passed the resolution in support of the Kashmir cause and that it is our integral part with regard to religion, geography and ideology.
