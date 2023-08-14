Open Menu

Observance Of Pakistan's I-Day Ignites Passion Of Our Kashmiri Brothers In IIOJK: AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Observance of Pakistan's I-Day ignites passion of our Kashmiri brothers in IIOJK: AJK PM

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Independence Day was being celebrated with patriotic zeal and fervour all across Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

"It was on this day (14th August 1947) that the world's largest ideological Islamic state came into being under the wise and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah", the PM said, adding that the establishment of Pakistan was a manifestation of the aspirations of millions of Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said that the 14th August 1947 was a historic day when Allama Iqbal's dream of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent came true.

In his special message issued on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day on Monday, the PM said that the historic day reminds us of the relentless struggle and sacrifices of our ancestors.

Paying eulogizing tributes to the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other founding leaders of the Pakistan movement, the PM said that Quaid-i-Azam organized the Muslim League on the basis of a two-nation theory and united all the Muslims of the subcontinent under one flag.

The PM said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's dynamic leadership, unwavering faith, perseverance and his vision for Pakistan helped the Muslims of the subcontinent to win freedom in a short period of time despite the fiercest opposition of the Hindus and the British empire.

Referring to the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle against Indian imperialism, the AJK premier said that India wants to oppress the people of Occupied Kashmir through the use of its military might.

The observance of Pakistan's independence day on both sides of the line of control (LOC), he said, ignites the passion of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and rekindles their hope that the sacrifices made by them in the ongoing freedom struggle would never go in vain.

The PM also appreciated the government, people and the armed forces of Pakistan for standing in support and solidarity of the people of Kashmir through all thick and thin.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Line Of Control Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Muslim All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International Youth Day

11 minutes ago
 POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

11 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan, being an active participant in inter ..

Turkmenistan, being an active participant in international energy cooperation

13 minutes ago
 Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehe ..

Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehensive briefing presented by th ..

16 minutes ago
 ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work ..

ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work&#039; programme

41 minutes ago
 Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record ..

Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record in a Remarkable Independence ..

43 minutes ago
Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashm ..

Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashmiris' struggle for right to se ..

44 minutes ago
 Anwarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM

Anwarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM

47 minutes ago
 PureHealth to integrate National Rehabiltation Cen ..

PureHealth to integrate National Rehabiltation Center in Abu Dhabi into its netw ..

1 hour ago
 ADJA conducts 3 training courses of continuous pro ..

ADJA conducts 3 training courses of continuous programme for prosecutors in half ..

1 hour ago
 World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Ste ..

World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Steering Committee in AI Governan ..

2 hours ago
 Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves ..

Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves as Interim FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan