MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Independence Day was being celebrated with patriotic zeal and fervour all across Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

"It was on this day (14th August 1947) that the world's largest ideological Islamic state came into being under the wise and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah", the PM said, adding that the establishment of Pakistan was a manifestation of the aspirations of millions of Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said that the 14th August 1947 was a historic day when Allama Iqbal's dream of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent came true.

In his special message issued on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day on Monday, the PM said that the historic day reminds us of the relentless struggle and sacrifices of our ancestors.

Paying eulogizing tributes to the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other founding leaders of the Pakistan movement, the PM said that Quaid-i-Azam organized the Muslim League on the basis of a two-nation theory and united all the Muslims of the subcontinent under one flag.

The PM said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's dynamic leadership, unwavering faith, perseverance and his vision for Pakistan helped the Muslims of the subcontinent to win freedom in a short period of time despite the fiercest opposition of the Hindus and the British empire.

Referring to the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle against Indian imperialism, the AJK premier said that India wants to oppress the people of Occupied Kashmir through the use of its military might.

The observance of Pakistan's independence day on both sides of the line of control (LOC), he said, ignites the passion of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and rekindles their hope that the sacrifices made by them in the ongoing freedom struggle would never go in vain.

The PM also appreciated the government, people and the armed forces of Pakistan for standing in support and solidarity of the people of Kashmir through all thick and thin.