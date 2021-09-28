Observance of Sunnah help safety from cardiac diseases: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that a simple way of life, pure food and observance of the principles of Sunnah (PBUH) help in safety from cardiac diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that a simple way of life, pure food and observance of the principles of Sunnah (PBUH) help in safety from cardiac diseases.

In his message on World Heart Day, the CM said that a healthy way of life was the best solution to avoid cardiac diseases and it was also important to avoid smoking. He appealed to the citizens to take care of their health and added that people suffering from cardiac diseases should be very careful to prevent dengue and coronavirus.

The government was providing the best facilities to cardiac patients through Sehat Insaaf Card and the cardiology institute was being established in DG Khan, he said.

Similarly, projects were underway to construct and revamp cardiology wards at divisional and district hospitals, he said.

Furthermore, hundreds of thousands of patients were benefiting from the Wazirabad Instituteof Cardiology, he said and added that the establishment of more cardiology institutes wasbeing reviewed as well.