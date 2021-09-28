UrduPoint.com

Observance Of Sunnah Help Safety From Cardiac Diseases: CM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

Observance of Sunnah help safety from cardiac diseases: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that a simple way of life, pure food and observance of the principles of Sunnah (PBUH) help in safety from cardiac diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that a simple way of life, pure food and observance of the principles of Sunnah (PBUH) help in safety from cardiac diseases.

In his message on World Heart Day, the CM said that a healthy way of life was the best solution to avoid cardiac diseases and it was also important to avoid smoking. He appealed to the citizens to take care of their health and added that people suffering from cardiac diseases should be very careful to prevent dengue and coronavirus.

The government was providing the best facilities to cardiac patients through Sehat Insaaf Card and the cardiology institute was being established in DG Khan, he said.

Similarly, projects were underway to construct and revamp cardiology wards at divisional and district hospitals, he said.

Furthermore, hundreds of thousands of patients were benefiting from the Wazirabad Instituteof Cardiology, he said and added that the establishment of more cardiology institutes wasbeing reviewed as well.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Dengue Punjab Wazirabad From Government Best Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

46 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

46 minutes ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

46 minutes ago
 Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery ..

Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery attempt in Lahore

2 hours ago
 AIMS school and college carry out vaccination driv ..

AIMS school and college carry out vaccination drive

2 hours ago
 Awareness of basic protection, property rights imp ..

Awareness of basic protection, property rights imperative for ever woman

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.