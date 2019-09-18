UrduPoint.com
Observations Discussed Over CPEC Authority Ordinance: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday said held a meeting with some federal cabinet members to discuss their observations over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Ordinance.

The ministers include Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mohammad Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister for Planning Division Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Dr Sania Nishtar and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari besides other high ranking officials from the ministries concerned were in the meeting.

Sania Nishtar and Azam Khan Swati shared their observations in detail.

Dr Farogh Naseem hoped to reach a consensus over the issue and said the final decision would be made by Minister for Planning, Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar.

