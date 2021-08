LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for ensuring observance of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Muharram processions and majalis.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM appealed to the participants to wear facemasks as it is in their interests to observe precautions in the wake of the fourth corona wave.