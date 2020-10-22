Observers' unanimous opinion on Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The observers on Thursday were of unanimous opinion over the atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, Justice (Rtd.) Rashid A. Rizvi, former president of the Supreme Court Bar, and Dr. Irfan Aziz, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology said that not only the freedom of expression was restricted in IIOJK but all fundamental rights were suspended there. Indian occupying forces were committing more atrocities in IIOJK than one can imagine.

Former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Justice (Retd.) Rashid A. Rizvi said that the Indian government and the Indian occupying forces have not only banned freedom of expression in Kashmir but also suspended all fundamental rights there.

He observed that Indian government had also imposed restrictions on international organizations from visiting the IIOJK in order to keep the world uninformed about its (Indian) cruel actions in the valley.

Rashid A. Rizvi said that religious fanaticism gained momentum in India since the Modi came into power.

He remarked that the solution to the Kashmir issue was only possible according to United Nations resolutions.

A lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, FUUAST Dr. Irfan Aziz said that the Government of India has unilaterally imposed a media policy 2020 under the guise of ending fake news and provocation and to restrict Kashmiri journalists from criticizing its repressive measures.

Dr. Irfan said that according to Kashmiri journalists the restrictions were already in place on them but now these restrictions have been given constitutional protection. With the imposition of new policy, the government has been empowered with the authority to take all kinds of action against journalists.

He uttered that the political situation in Kashmir became more turbulent when the Modi government forcibly annexed the special status of the region.

Dr. Irfan said that journalists in Kashmir had been facing restrictions and government repression for a long time but after changing the constitutional status of Kashmir, strictest restrictions were imposed on the freedom of expression and freedom of press.

He said that the Kashmir-based Department of Information and Public Relations had been given the authority to oversee journalists and media houses. The agency has been tasked to stifle criticism of the government under the guise of fake news, misinformation and plagiarism and non-state activities.

Dr. Irfan said that in the new media policy, this government agency has been empowered with the authority to take all kinds of action against journalists and media houses.