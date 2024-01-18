Observers urged to follow ECP issued code of conduct

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aziz Bahadar has urged the domestic observers to follow the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the process of the observation of the electoral process in the country.

He was addressing an awareness session for election observers regarding the Code of Conduct for the General Elections here on Thursday.

Director (Elections), Asif Ali Yasin, Deputy Director (Media Coordination), Sohail Ahmad, Deputy Director (Monitoring & Training), Mohammad Imran, Assistant Director (Protocol), Qaiser Khan and representatives of Gender & Disability Electoral Working Group also attended the session.

Aziz Bahadur highlighted the role of observers in conducting transparent elections. He said that registered organizations can apply for Accreditation Cards as per prevailing procedure.

On this occasion, the Director Elections Asif Ali Yasin gave a meticulous presentation on the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and the related constitutional and legal framework and comprehensive and trusted steps for elections, including the election laws regarding the minority community and marginalized classes of the society.

The participants took keen interest in the session and asked various relevant questions which were answered while several women representatives also shared their experiences and presented suggestions.