Open Menu

Observers Urged To Follow ECP Issued Code Of Conduct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Observers urged to follow ECP issued code of conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aziz Bahadar has urged the domestic observers to follow the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the process of the observation of the electoral process in the country.

He was addressing an awareness session for election observers regarding the Code of Conduct for the General Elections here on Thursday.

Director (Elections), Asif Ali Yasin, Deputy Director (Media Coordination), Sohail Ahmad, Deputy Director (Monitoring & Training), Mohammad Imran, Assistant Director (Protocol), Qaiser Khan and representatives of Gender & Disability Electoral Working Group also attended the session.

Aziz Bahadur highlighted the role of observers in conducting transparent elections. He said that registered organizations can apply for Accreditation Cards as per prevailing procedure.

On this occasion, the Director Elections Asif Ali Yasin gave a meticulous presentation on the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and the related constitutional and legal framework and comprehensive and trusted steps for elections, including the election laws regarding the minority community and marginalized classes of the society.

The participants took keen interest in the session and asked various relevant questions which were answered while several women representatives also shared their experiences and presented suggestions.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Women Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

3 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

4 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

6 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

9 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

11 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

20 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

20 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan