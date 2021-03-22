UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Observing 15 March As 'International Anti-Islamophobia Day' Widely Appreciated

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:51 PM

Observing 15 March as 'International Anti-Islamophobia Day' widely appreciated

Experts from academia and religious scholars on Monday lauded Pakistan's historical move to observe International Day to Combat Islamophobia, from the platform of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ):Experts from academia and religious scholars on Monday lauded Pakistan's historical move to observe International Day to Combat Islamophobia, from the platform of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

They call it a great success for the country against growing anti-Islam tendencies in the world at any international forum in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CFM unanimously adopted the resolution moved by Pakistan in its 47th session in which 15 March was designated as the 'International Anti-Islamophobia Day'.

In an exclusive talk, researcher on Islamophbia tendencies, eminent scholar and Dean of Media Studies of International Islamic University Islamabad Prof, Dr.

Zafar Iqbal Baloch told APP that it was undoubtedly a historical moment for Pakistan as the Prime Minister in his address at the last meeting of UN General Assembly, had stressed on collective resolve by the Muslim states to put their heads together and realize the comity of nations about heavily funded Islamophobia as real threat to global peace and harmony.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal added that it was high time for Muslim ummah to look beyond their decision of observing 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia and expose the hate mongers behind anti-Islam sentiments through framing FATF like protocol against its huge funding.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations March International Islamic University Financial Action Task Force Muslim Media From OIC

Recent Stories

North Korea Capable of Making Nuclear Weapons But ..

51 minutes ago

US May Face Delays in Developing Vital Technologie ..

51 minutes ago

Akbar Malik assumes charge as Acting Director Prog ..

51 minutes ago

At Least 100 Injured in Collapse of Stadium During ..

51 minutes ago

Sri Lanka bowlers peg back West Indies in first Te ..

51 minutes ago

EU split on way forward in Britain vaccine row

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.