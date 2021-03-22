Observing 15 March as 'International Anti-Islamophobia Day' widely appreciated

Experts from academia and religious scholars on Monday lauded Pakistan's historical move to observe International Day to Combat Islamophobia, from the platform of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ):Experts from academia and religious scholars on Monday lauded Pakistan's historical move to observe International Day to Combat Islamophobia, from the platform of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

They call it a great success for the country against growing anti-Islam tendencies in the world at any international forum in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CFM unanimously adopted the resolution moved by Pakistan in its 47th session in which 15 March was designated as the 'International Anti-Islamophobia Day'.

In an exclusive talk, researcher on Islamophbia tendencies, eminent scholar and Dean of Media Studies of International Islamic University Islamabad Prof, Dr.

Zafar Iqbal Baloch told APP that it was undoubtedly a historical moment for Pakistan as the Prime Minister in his address at the last meeting of UN General Assembly, had stressed on collective resolve by the Muslim states to put their heads together and realize the comity of nations about heavily funded Islamophobia as real threat to global peace and harmony.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal added that it was high time for Muslim ummah to look beyond their decision of observing 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia and expose the hate mongers behind anti-Islam sentiments through framing FATF like protocol against its huge funding.