Obstacles hindering promotion of modern education being removed: Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Hidayat Ullah Afridi has said that youths are our asset and future and their brought up with quality and contemporary education should be the prime priority of their parents and government.

He said there should be no compromise on their education as these youth will run the affairs of the country in future.

He was talking to the representative delegation of youth from his constituency at his office here on Monday. Afridi said the past regimes in KP showed criminal negligence towards the promotion of the education sector and today we are bearing the brunt of their neglect.

Our education system, he said, is weaker and that is why no proper heed was paid towards promotion of modern education. To rectify these mistakes, he said the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is removing all hurdles hindering the promotion of modern and contemporary education in the province.

He further said that in the past the development of Peshawar was totally ignored due to which the city was today faced with one or another problem. The sense of deprivation of people living in Peshawar will be removed and every effort would be made to hand over all civic rights to the people. He said solid steps have been initiated to bring Peshawar at par with other developed cities.

Afridi said talks are underway with the district administration and traffic police to streamline the disordered traffic system in Peshawar adding that very soon a visible improvement would be witnessed in traffic flow.

With regard to law and order, he added that those sabotaging the peaceful environment will not be spared and dealt with iron hands.