UrduPoint.com

Obstacles Hindering Promotion Of Modern Education Being Removed: Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Obstacles hindering promotion of modern education being removed: Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Hidayat Ullah Afridi has said that youths are our asset and future and their brought up with quality and contemporary education should be the prime priority of their parents and government.

He said there should be no compromise on their education as these youth will run the affairs of the country in future.

He was talking to the representative delegation of youth from his constituency at his office here on Monday. Afridi said the past regimes in KP showed criminal negligence towards the promotion of the education sector and today we are bearing the brunt of their neglect.

Our education system, he said, is weaker and that is why no proper heed was paid towards promotion of modern education. To rectify these mistakes, he said the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is removing all hurdles hindering the promotion of modern and contemporary education in the province.

He further said that in the past the development of Peshawar was totally ignored due to which the city was today faced with one or another problem. The sense of deprivation of people living in Peshawar will be removed and every effort would be made to hand over all civic rights to the people. He said solid steps have been initiated to bring Peshawar at par with other developed cities.

Afridi said talks are underway with the district administration and traffic police to streamline the disordered traffic system in Peshawar adding that very soon a visible improvement would be witnessed in traffic flow.

With regard to law and order, he added that those sabotaging the peaceful environment will not be spared and dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Law And Order Traffic Criminals Afridi All From Government

Recent Stories

EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major ..

EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major recycling initiative

38 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank takes centre stage at Bo ..

Emirates Development Bank takes centre stage at Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle Ea ..

38 minutes ago
 Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a ..

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting marrie ..

1 hour ago
 Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen gr ..

Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen group

1 hour ago
 Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semi ..

Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal

1 hour ago
 Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthe ..

Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthen ties: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.