Obstacles to ongoing energy projects in KP to be removed: Chairman Nepra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tausif H. Farooqi has said all hurdles would be removed in way of ongoing energy development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while leading a five-member delegation during visit to head office Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) here on Thursday.

The delegation comprising member KP and vice chairman Engineer Bhadur Shah, member Punjab Saifullah Chatta, member Balochistan Rehmatullah Baloch and Member Sindh Rafiq Ahmed.

Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Akhtar Zahid Sabri and Additional secretary energy department Zafrul islam Khattak gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects in the province, apprising about hurdles in way of projects under Federal organizations including Wapda, Pesco, NTDC and CCPA.

The chairman NEPRA expressed satisfaction over ongoing energy projects in the province and assured the issues with regard to those projects would soon be taken up at high level to remove those obstacles facing the federal organizations in execution of their projects in the province.

Later chief executive PEDO engineer Akhtar Zahid Sabri presented honory shield to the chairman Nepra.