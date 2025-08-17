Obtaining driving licenses made easier for rickshaw drivers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, obtaining driving licenses has been made easier for rickshaw drivers. A separate counter has been set up for rickshaw drivers under a special campaign. Rickshaw driving licenses are being prepared under a special campaign under the supervision of DSP Traffic Khurram Shahzad. Citizens' licenses are also being prepared by renewing the previous learner. Sunday has been reserved for rickshaw drivers so that drivers can easily get driving licenses.

Rickshaw drivers who benefited during the special campaign appreciated this initiative of the traffic police.

In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken to make the journey of citizens safe. Driving licenses of rickshaw drivers are being prepared in an easy way during the special campaign for the convenience of citizens. He further said that driving without a driving license is a crime under the law. Get your driving license today by proving that you are a law-abiding citizen.