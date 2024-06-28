Obtaining information from government departments right of citizens, Shoib Siddiqui

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024

Federal Chief Information Commissioner Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui has said that obtaining information from government departments is the right of every citizen, as granted by Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan

He emphasized that citizen and journalists should exercise this right to promote good governance and transparency in government institutions.

He explained that the process of obtaining information is simple and can be done through written or verbal requests and that the commission is bound to take action on such requests.

He also mentioned that the commission will decide on appeals within 60 days and that the Sindh Information Commission will decide on appeals within 45 days.

He urged journalists to help raise awareness about this right and to seek information from government departments to facilitate the resolution of public problems/issues. He expressed these views while addressing an awareness program organized by the Pakistan Information Commission and the NGO Center for Peace and Development Initiative at the Karachi Press Club on Friday where journalists were informed about the law regarding obtaining information from government departments.

Sindh Information Commissioner Shahid Jatoi also spoke at the event, highlighting the efforts of his organization in promoting awareness and providing information to citizens as-well as journalists.

He encouraged journalists to take full advantage of this law, which would help them perform their duties and enable government institutions to become more transparent. He mentioned that the Sindh Information Commission would soon organize an awareness program in Mithi and that they had contacted the DC of MirpurKhas in this regard.

The event was attended by Pakistan Information Commissioner Justice (Retd) Aejaz Awan, Sindh Information Commissioner Shahid Jatoi, former Punjab Information Commissioner Justice (Retd) Mehboob Qadir Shah, and other dignitaries. The speakers emphasized the importance of promoting awareness about the right to information and encouraging citizens and journalists to exercise this right to promote good governance and transparency in government institutions.

