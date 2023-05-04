UrduPoint.com

Obtaining Revenue Records Legal Right Of Every Property Owner: Commissioner Hazara

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Obtaining revenue records legal right of every property owner: Commissioner Hazara

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Amir Sultan Tareen on Thursday said that obtaining revenue records was the legal right of every property owner.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Service Delivery Service (SDS) Haripur.

The commissioner further said, "The prime objective of SDC is to bring transparency to revenue records and to introduce on window facility under one roof." He said, "The SDC Haripur building has been completed with a cost of 32.66 million rupees and now there is no possibility of unauthorized modification in the land record after computerization." The commissioner also congratulated the Revenue staff of district Haripur for the computerization of land records and for becoming number one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

In response after briefing about SDC issues, Amir Sultan Tareen said that I would discuss the staff shortage with the Secretary board of Revenue and would arrange extra staff to cater to the needs of the SDCs in district Haripur. He also directed the relevant staff to facilitate customers visiting SDCs.

After the inspection of the newly constructed SDC building Haripur commissioner Hazara directed AC revenue to preserve all manual land records and soon he would visit Muhafiz Khan to inspect the record.

Earlier, while giving a detailed briefing regarding SDC Haripur Database Manager Muhammad Naeem said, "In district Haripur there are 217 villages while the computerization of land of 112 villages has been completed and soon remaining areas will be online." He further said that in SDC Haripur a Tehsildar and a Girdawar would remain present every time and would provide services regarding the villages whose records have been compiled including mutation and others.

In two Tehsils of district Haripur including Khanpur 52 villages out of 87 land records have been computerized while in Tehsil Gazi the record of 35 villages is available online 67 villages, adding Muhamad Naeem said.

Giving the other details of the three SDCs of the district Haripur Database Manager said, "We are facing a shortage of staff in offices and resulting in customers facing issues."

