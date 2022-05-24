OCAC confirms fuel sufficiency in Punjab

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) confirmed on Tuesday about the availability of sufficient stocks of fuel products in the country including at the depots in Punjab region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) confirmed on Tuesday about the availability of sufficient stocks of fuel products in the country including at the depots in Punjab region.

Oil Marketing Companies were making fuel deliveries to the retail outlets, however, the deliveries were hampered due to road blockades in the major cities of Punjab and may result in a delay supply to petrol pumps, said OCAC's news release on Tuesday.

OCAC further expressed its concern regarding the prevalent situation of road blockades.

In the meanwhile, OCAC requested the public to avoid panic buying.

According to OCAC, there were ample stocks of MOGAS and HSD in the Punjab region and OMCs were making their best efforts to top-up the retails outlets timely despite the road blockages