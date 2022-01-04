OCCI delegation calls on Sindh CM for investment purposes in various sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) delegation Tuesday called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House to invest in different sectors such as fisheries, water, construction, food processing and in other sectors of their choice as his government is ready to work with them on public private partnership basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) delegation Tuesday called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House to invest in different sectors such as fisheries, water, construction, food processing and in other sectors of their choice as his government is ready to work with them on public private partnership basis.

The 15-member OCCI delegation led by its chairman Redha Juma Mohammad Ali Al-Saleh called on Sindh chief minister to discuss investment opportunities in Sindh and Oman for the investors of Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Minister Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, CM's Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed, Suleman chawla of FPCCI, Pakistan Ambassador in Oman K.K Ahsan Wagan and others.

The chief minister said that Karachi being a port city has vast investment opportunities. "We, the Sindh government, work as a partner with the private sector to execute mega projects," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government has created an investment department to facilitate and guide investors in Sindh.

"We have simplified the investment process so that investors may not face any hardship," he said.

The Oman's delegation told the chief minister that they have an interest to invest in the fisheries sector, agriculture, livestock, construction, water supply and education sector.

At this the chief minister coordinated them with the investment department to share the list of different projects and for further coordination.

The OCCI delegation head offered the chief minister to encourage his investors to invest in health care specialties such as cardiovascular disease, liver transplantation, Cyberknife and such other fields.

The chief minister said that his medical team would coordinate with them for the purpose.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Oman has 3000-year civilization and Sindh has 5000 years old civilization. "We both are next door neighbors and Muslim brothers, and we should come forward to take benefit from each other's expertise.