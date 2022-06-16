OCCI organizes industry dialog on climate actions Pakistan needs to achieve NDCs

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) organized the first series of Industry Dialogues to debate the various climate actions needed for Pakistan to achieve the Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs) made at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) organized the first series of Industry Dialogues to debate the various climate actions needed for Pakistan to achieve the Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs) made at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The Industry Dialogue was built on the effort started by the OICCI earlier this year through the Pakistan Climate Conference, which built on learning from COP26 to identify and implement efforts needed to promote positive climate actions and reduce climate change impact in Pakistan, said OICCI release on Thursday.

The Industry Dialogue brought together local climate experts, policy makers and corporate decision-makers to share their experiences, learning and best practices to help Pakistan reduce climate impact.

The keynote speakers at the event included Focal Person Department of Climate Change, Government of Sindh Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, and prominent environment lawyer Ahmad Rafay Alam.

Since the beginning of 2022, the OICCI has played a leading role in organizing a national discourse on several critical areas to support Pakistan's efforts for the commitments made at COP26. The OICCI has committed to organizing multiple industry dialogues to get national alignment on actions needed and will also be releasing a detailed white paper in Q3 2022 on learnings from global climate experts, policy makers and corporate decision makers to help Pakistan craft its climate journey.

President OICCI Ghias Khan said, Pakistan had much to do to meet its ambitious NDCs. The Pakistan Climate Conference was just the beginning and today's Industry Dialogue was the next step towards highlighting the climate best practices needed by the country, he added.

Vice President OICCI Amir Paracha highlighted that climate change had a real and visible economic impact. "I am confident that efforts being made by the OICCI will lay foundation for an action plan to help Pakistan meet its global climate commitments and ensure the sustainability of its economy," he said.

The OICCI was the representative body of international investors operating in Pakistan, aiming to leverage the expertise of OICCI members for the benefit of the investors and the country. The OICCI did draws on a diverse membership both in terms of sector and geography with the current 210 members representing 31 different countries and 14 different sectors of trade and industry.