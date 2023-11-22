Open Menu

Occupied Kashmir Suffers Worst Power Crises

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MIRPUR ( AJK) Nov 22 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Nov, 2023) Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has accused incumbent Delhi’s installed puppet state administration of depriving people of adequate electricity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a report issued here.

"The administration is punishing the Kashmiri people by not purchasing deficit electricity from outside. As we know meters are installed and consumers are paying electricity dues regularly, so I feel it is injustice with people if they are not being provided adequate electricity supply in the ongoing winter," Bukhari said.

"It is illegitimate to give collective punishment to Kashmiris in winter," Bukhari said, adding that "The J&K "administration" should ensure result-oriented steps for making electricity available to Kashmiris without any discrimination ", he urged.

It is pertinent to mention that the occupied Kashmir valley is currently gripped under severe cold with poor power supply across the length and breadth of J&K state, the report added.

