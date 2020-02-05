UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Occupied Kashmir To Become Part Of Pakistan: Sh. Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

Occupied Kashmir to become part of Pakistan: Sh. Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that occupied Kashmir would become part of Pakistan as Kashmir issue is unfinished agenda of the partition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that occupied Kashmir would become part of Pakistan as Kashmir issue is unfinished agenda of the partition.

"We do not want war but if it is imposed, every Pakistani will fight till last breath." Sheikh Rashid said this while addressing Public meeting held here at Lal Haveli.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is jeopardizing the peace and security of South Asia whereas any misadventure of India forces in occupied Kashmir would be thwarted with extreme response.

The Kashmir dispute is a flashpoint for war in the region and peace in South Asia is linked to amicable resolution of the dispute according to UN resolu�tions, he maintained.

Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir adding that current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces has exposed the real face of India before the international community, he added.

He said that people of Pakistan would continue their support to Kashmir Muslims till they got their right of self-determination according to resolutions of United Nations.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste.

He urged International Community must play its role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute. The Minister expressed the optimism that India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir would get freedom under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The entire nation is standing besides its valiant armed forces. Later, a rally led by Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was held to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir which was passing through Raja Bazzar culminated at Lal Haveli.

The participants raised slogans against Indian government and infavor of Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Narendra Modi Rashid Jammu Muslim Government Asia

Recent Stories

US to Do Everything to Have Good Relations with Ru ..

4 minutes ago

India cannot continue to usurp Kashmiris right to ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister seeks recommendations from AJK lead ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Police observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

4 minutes ago

Syrian Lawmaker Doubts Erdogan Will Launch New Off ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner, DC's led rallies to observe Kashmir ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.