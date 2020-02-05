Occupied Kashmir to become part of Pakistan: Sh. Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that occupied Kashmir would become part of Pakistan as Kashmir issue is unfinished agenda of the partition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that occupied Kashmir would become part of Pakistan as Kashmir issue is unfinished agenda of the partition.

"We do not want war but if it is imposed, every Pakistani will fight till last breath." Sheikh Rashid said this while addressing Public meeting held here at Lal Haveli.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is jeopardizing the peace and security of South Asia whereas any misadventure of India forces in occupied Kashmir would be thwarted with extreme response.

The Kashmir dispute is a flashpoint for war in the region and peace in South Asia is linked to amicable resolution of the dispute according to UN resolu�tions, he maintained.

Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir adding that current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces has exposed the real face of India before the international community, he added.

He said that people of Pakistan would continue their support to Kashmir Muslims till they got their right of self-determination according to resolutions of United Nations.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste.

He urged International Community must play its role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute. The Minister expressed the optimism that India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir would get freedom under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The entire nation is standing besides its valiant armed forces. Later, a rally led by Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was held to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir which was passing through Raja Bazzar culminated at Lal Haveli.

The participants raised slogans against Indian government and infavor of Kashmiri people.