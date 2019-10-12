UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Occupied Kashmir Turned Into World's Biggest Jail : Minister For Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:52 PM

Occupied Kashmir turned into world's biggest jail : Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday said India has turned the occupied Kashmir into world's biggest jail owing to prolonged curfew.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday said India has turned the occupied Kashmir into world's biggest jail owing to prolonged curfew.

Talking to convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Faiz Naqshbandi, Ali Amin said the support of Kashmirs was gradually increasing at the international level due to untiring efforts of government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said a press release.

He urged international media to ensure the coverage of Indian atrocities and expressed hope that the Kashmiris would soon succeed in winning freedom from Indian occupied forces.

Two months long curfew in occupied Kashmir was tantamount to committing genocide of Kashmiris.

He said the government has highlighted Kashmir issue in the world by effective diplomacy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has proved an important mile stone due to vigorous highlighting of Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

"Pakistan has already warned the world about the potential dangers of Kashmir dispute to world peace," he said adding the Kashmiris have also lauded prime minister's address in UNGA which has strengthened Kashmiris' firm resolve of winning the right to self determination. In the meeting, both the leaders threadbare discussed the situation arose as a result of prolong curfew and Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

Lauding the minister's efforts of highlighting Kashmir dispute at the International level, Faiz Naqshbandi said the government and people of Pakistan were actively pleading the case of Kashmiris before international community.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Kamyab Jaw ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs inks partnership agreement withHawka ..

25 minutes ago

MCI upgrading public parks, play grounds

3 minutes ago

IOK people suffer immensely as lockdown continues ..

3 minutes ago

Govt pursues clear policy over protest call by Faz ..

3 minutes ago

Macron Calls on Trump Over Phone to Help Stop Turk ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.