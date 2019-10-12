(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday said India has turned the occupied Kashmir into world's biggest jail owing to prolonged curfew.

Talking to convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Faiz Naqshbandi, Ali Amin said the support of Kashmirs was gradually increasing at the international level due to untiring efforts of government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said a press release.

He urged international media to ensure the coverage of Indian atrocities and expressed hope that the Kashmiris would soon succeed in winning freedom from Indian occupied forces.

Two months long curfew in occupied Kashmir was tantamount to committing genocide of Kashmiris.

He said the government has highlighted Kashmir issue in the world by effective diplomacy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has proved an important mile stone due to vigorous highlighting of Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

"Pakistan has already warned the world about the potential dangers of Kashmir dispute to world peace," he said adding the Kashmiris have also lauded prime minister's address in UNGA which has strengthened Kashmiris' firm resolve of winning the right to self determination. In the meeting, both the leaders threadbare discussed the situation arose as a result of prolong curfew and Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

Lauding the minister's efforts of highlighting Kashmir dispute at the International level, Faiz Naqshbandi said the government and people of Pakistan were actively pleading the case of Kashmiris before international community.