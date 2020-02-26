Occupied Kashmir was a beginning, now Muslims in India are being targeted: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said international community should take notice of Indian atrocities against Muslims in Kashmir and India

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said international community should take notice of Indian atrocities against Muslims in Kashmir and India .Giving statement on anti Muslim riots in New Delhi he tweeted "we are seeing today that a Nazi inspired RSS ideology has taken over a nuclear armed state of over a billion people.

Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.." I had predicted during my address to UN General Assembly last year that once the genie comes out of the bottle the bloodshed will escalate.Occupied Kashmir was a beginning and now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted", he added.

.The Prime Minister said minorities in Pakistan are equal citizens.He said anyone targeting our non- Muslim citizens or their places of worships will be dealt with strictly.